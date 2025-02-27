Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to boost business activities: Iqbal

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan MD Iqbal Hussain on Thursday said that Bangladesh is ready for all possible cooperation with Pakistan for boosting business activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan MD Iqbal Hussain on Thursday said that Bangladesh is ready for all possible cooperation with Pakistan for boosting business activities.

He said that we want to take bilateral trade with Pakistan from one billion Dollars to three billion dollars in the next one year saying that we are trying to create a union of South Asian countries on the model of the European Union.

He expressed these views while addressing the office bearers and members of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The chamber’s Senior Vice President Haji Akhtar Kakar, Vice President Engineer Mir Wais Khan Kakar and others welcomed the Bangladesh High Commissioner upon arrival at Quetta.

Bangladesh High Commissioner said that our cultural similarities, be it language, festivals or social values, remind us that despite geographical separation, the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh are connected.

Chambers’ members said that this provides us with the basis to strengthen trade and investment relations today, Balochistan produces high-quality apples, grapes, almonds, apricots and the best dates.

In addition, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for regional connectivity and economic development. With an investment of over $45 billion, CPEC has transformed Gwadar Port into an emerging hub for international trade, providing Bangladesh with a unique opportunity to access Central Asia, the middle East and Africa, they said.

They said that the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) along the corridor can play a significant role in developing energy production and oil refineries, the seafood and fishing industry, logistics and infrastructure for Bangladeshi investors.

They also apprised the Bangladeshi High Commissioner of the opportunities available in Pakistan and Balochistan in tourism, mining, agriculture, animal husbandry and other sectors.

On this occasion, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan MD Iqbal Hussain Khan said that unfortunately, relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have not been very encouraging during the last ten years.

He said that however, after the current government came to power, relations between the two countries have improved saying that Bangladesh wants to increase the annual trade target of one billion dollars with Pakistan to three billion dollars in the next one year.

We want a union of eight South Asian countries on the model of the European Union so that the importance of South Asian countries can be highlighted in the world and the economic development of the region can be facilitated, he said.

He said that Bangladesh is making progress in health, education and social development and together with Pakistan we could bring further improvement in different sectors.

He said that Pakistan has good institutions of higher education. Students from Bangladesh, they will come here with the jewel of higher education.

The Commissioner also invited the people associated with industry and commerce of Balochistan to visit Bangladesh and said that we have to end the uncertainty because uncertainty creates opportunities for others.

He said that both countries have made progress in the agricultural sector and we need to benefit from each other's research and experiences.

He said that Bangladesh's fine apples and tea are in great demand in Pakistan, while Pakistani dates, cotton and others are in great demand in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is exporting surgical instruments, sports equipment, dry fruits from Pakistan, we have a one-line service for visas and we will arrange visas from Balochistan as well like Islamabad and Karachi.

He said that the people of Balochistan are sincere and hardworking, with no shortage of potential.

I hope that Pakistan and Bangladesh will set a fast pace of economic development in the near future, he said and added that he would continue his visits to Balochistan and we are trying to take advantage of the tourism and investment opportunities available here.

He said that the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh would also come to Balochistan saying that let us take advantage of the investment opportunities available in each other's countries and ensure the economic prosperity of our countries.

Finally, a commemorative shield was presented to the High Commissioner of Bangladesh by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan.