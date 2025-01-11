Bangladesh Relaxes Visa Conditions For Pakistanis
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2025 | 07:47 PM
Bangladesh Ambassador Mohammad Iqbal Khan visits LCCI and says Lahore’s civilization and culture do not require any introduction while people of Bangladesh want to maintain their relationship with people of Pakistan
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) Bangladesh relaxed visa conditions for Pakistanis on Saturday.
Bangladesh Ambassador Mohammad Iqbal Khan visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and gave a speech. He stated that Lahore's civilization and culture do not require any introduction, and the people of Bangladesh wish to maintain a relationship of love with the people of Pakistan.
The ambassador emphasized that strengthening cooperation between the two countries is the need of the hour.
He mentioned that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce could play a role in increasing mutual trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
He added that the people of Bangladesh hold Pakistan in high regard, and both countries need to strengthen economic and financial cooperation.
The Bangladesh Ambassador also stated that Bangladesh made the visa conditions for Pakistanis much easier, and now Pakistani citizens could also apply for a Bangladesh visa online.
Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad mentioned that they are eager to increase trade with Bangladesh, and their delegations would soon visit Bangladesh.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players
32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..
Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..
Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties
Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis3 minutes ago
-
Dr Mukhtar for making joint efforts against HCV9 minutes ago
-
Mining department orders legal action against mine owner9 minutes ago
-
CM launches 'Dhi Rani Program', distributes gifts among newlyweds10 minutes ago
-
Abducted newborn recovered, two held10 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in factory explosion10 minutes ago
-
Health minister lauds HMIS as revolutionary step for govt hospitals10 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize massive cache of arms50 minutes ago
-
3-year-old girl killed, 5 other injured in tractor-rickshaw collision60 minutes ago
-
Delegation of DP World visits Pakistan to finalize commercial aspects of fright corridor project60 minutes ago
-
CTP Rwp hold workshop for Rickshaw, Bykea drivers60 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers charged over Rs 140,000 fine1 hour ago