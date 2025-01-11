Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) Bangladesh relaxed visa conditions for Pakistanis on Saturday.

Bangladesh Ambassador Mohammad Iqbal Khan visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and gave a speech. He stated that Lahore's civilization and culture do not require any introduction, and the people of Bangladesh wish to maintain a relationship of love with the people of Pakistan.

The ambassador emphasized that strengthening cooperation between the two countries is the need of the hour.

He mentioned that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce could play a role in increasing mutual trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He added that the people of Bangladesh hold Pakistan in high regard, and both countries need to strengthen economic and financial cooperation.

The Bangladesh Ambassador also stated that Bangladesh made the visa conditions for Pakistanis much easier, and now Pakistani citizens could also apply for a Bangladesh visa online.

Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad mentioned that they are eager to increase trade with Bangladesh, and their delegations would soon visit Bangladesh.