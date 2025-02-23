Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Rawalpindi gears up for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The First match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be played between Bangladesh and New Zealand teams on Monday.

Besides interesting point table positions of the participating teams, the citizens of Rawalpindi are desperate to watch the match.

All arrangements by the government have been completed regarding foolproof security, traffic flow, spectators entry points at the stadium and check points.

The spokesman police informed APP that more than 5000 police officials, contingents of Dolphins and Elite Force and expert sniper squads on important rooftops, have been deployed. Moreover, the security measures are fully collaborated with Pak Army, Rangers and other security agencies to provide the best environment for cricket fans.

The spectators arriving at the stadium to watch the matches will have to strictly follow the SOPs devised by the security establishment.

Triple security check points and walk-through gates are the standard entry procedures while bringing any kind of unauthorized equipment is strictly banned.

The city will host two more important matches of the tournament; Australia vs South Africa, and Pakistan vs Bangladesh scheduled on 25th and 27th February. All the matches will be played in day-night format providing an enormous opportunity to the spectators for sporting entertainment.

Hosting Champions Trophy matches has put a new zeal among the residents of Rawalpindi, a city that has contributed various cricket heroes including Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Arafat, Muhammad Wasim and many others.