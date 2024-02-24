Open Menu

Bangladesh Wants To Invest Heavily In Pakistan: Mehboob Alam

February 24, 2024

Bangladesh wants to invest heavily in Pakistan: Mehboob Alam

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Deputy High Commissioner, Bangladesh, Mehboob Alam, said on Saturday that there was a business and trade agreement between Pakistan and Bangladesh worth 800 million Dollars, which would be taken up to one billion dollars, while Pakistani businessmen should work harder and sell garments and other goods. 

 

"Most of the countries in the region are investing in Bangladesh; we want Pakistan to invest as much as possible, while Bangladesh also wants to invest heavily in Pakistan," he added.

Addressing the press conference at Sukkur Press Club on Friday evening, the Deputy High Commissioner said, "There are brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and there are many opportunities for trade between the two countries."

He said, "Bangladeshi people, after continuous struggle, are now playing an important role in the development of the country."

"This year, a large number of people serving abroad, including Bangladeshis, have shown new ways of development in Bangladesh with the continuous improvement policies of the government," he added.

 

"Currently, the literacy rate in Bangladesh is 85 percent, he said, adding that the people of Bangladesh and Pakistan also have a very good relationship." 

Mehboos said, "The policy of our government is to establish good relations with all friendly countries, adding that the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh also have a very good relationship, which is why we provide all possible facilities to the businessmen so that they can easily enter our country."

To come and invest, the High Commissioner said, "The purpose of my visit is to encourage businessmen to bring their products to the markets of Bangladesh."

In response to a question, he said, "Bangladesh, special measures have been taken for the development of women."

"In our country, the proportion of female education is high; besides this, women are earning decent jobs in almost every sector of the country, including factory workers," the deputy high commissioner said.

He said, "At least 27 Pakistani cricketers are included in the Bangladesh Premier League, and similarly, Bangladeshi cricketers also prefer to play in Pakistan."

