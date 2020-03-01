UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Win Toss, Bat In First Zimbabwe ODI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:36 PM

Bangladesh win toss, bat in first Zimbabwe ODI

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first in the first one-day international of a three-match series against Zimbabwe in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Sunday.Zimbabwe handed Under-19 allrounder Wesley Madhevere an ODI debut.

Mortaza returned to the side after leading the team to eighth place in the World Cup in England last year.Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul islam, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur RahmanZimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba

