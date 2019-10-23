UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Women Cricket Team Reached In Lahore

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Bangladesh Women Cricket Team reached in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Bangladesh Women Cricket Team reached in Lahore on Wednesday to play two ODIs and three T20 matches against Pakistan.

Officials of Pakistan Cricket board received the visiting team at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The tour is a part of Pakistan Cricket Board's continued efforts for the restoration of international cricket in the country.

All the matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Radio Pakistan reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Bangladesh Women Airport

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 October 2019

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago

UAE a major player in global energy sector: Al Maz ..

10 hours ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

10 hours ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.