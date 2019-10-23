ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Bangladesh Women Cricket Team reached in Lahore on Wednesday to play two ODIs and three T20 matches against Pakistan.

Officials of Pakistan Cricket board received the visiting team at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The tour is a part of Pakistan Cricket Board's continued efforts for the restoration of international cricket in the country.

All the matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Radio Pakistan reported.