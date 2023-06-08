Bangladeshi envoy vows on furthering trade ties

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh S. M. Mahbubul Alam on Thursday said Pakistan and Bangladesh have brotherly relations and efforts are being made to strengthen bilateral trade relations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh S. M. Mahbubul Alam on Thursday said Pakistan and Bangladesh have brotherly relations and efforts are being made to strengthen bilateral trade relations.

Addressing the members of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) here, he said there are more than twenty trade, cultural, social, civil aviation, and other agreements between both countries. Bangladesh is the eighth largest population in the world with a literacy rate of more than 80 percent due to free scholarships and facilities for students, he informed.

Responding to the request of HCSTSI President Farooq Shaikhani to facilitate the visa process for businessmen, he assured that he would personally write a letter to the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the issuance of visas to the business community of Hyderabad and hoped that visas would be issued as soon as possible so the business community of Hyderabad can participate in trade and exhibitions in Bangladesh.

He invited HCSTSI to form a delegation to visit the Bangladesh High Commission in Karachi and said Bangladesh is a global market and the businessmen of Pakistan can take full advantage of the trade policies of Bangladesh.

He informed that annual export of Bangladesh is 50 billion dollars, which he hoped would increase to 100 billion Dollars by 2030. This is mainly because of ready-made garments, he said and added Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of ready-made garments in the world. In addition, he informed that Bangladesh consumes 97 percent of its pharmaceutical products domestically and exports it to more than 120 countries.

He said that the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh have the ability to do a lot of mutual work and if both countries help each other in economic development they can get the best position in the Asian market.

Earlier, President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani said that Pakistan and Bangladesh can support their respective economies in the best way by introducing their products in the markets in view of their different geographical conditions. The industrial development of Bangladesh is remarkable, especially the microfinance and microcredit policy of Dr. Younis, which more than 10 million women are doing independent business today, he said.

He said that training of youth in the IT sector by the government of Bangladesh, manufacturing of ships, industrial robots and establishment of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Shilpa Nagar Industrial Zone are playing important role in the development of Bangladesh.

Apart from this, he said Pakistan has a prominent position in exporting rice in the world. It should also be given a place in the markets of Bangladesh, he emphasized and added that there should be an exchange of trade and political delegations between the two countries.

On the occasion, Vice President Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami, former Vice Chairman Abad Qamar Memon, members of the Executive Committee Usman Memon, Kashif Sheikh, Farhan Iqbal and Convener Diplomatic Affairs Sub Committee Muhammad Al Nasir, and others also asked questions to the Deputy High Commissioner.

Among others, Coordinator Bangladesh High Commission Mushtaq Ahmed, former HCSTSI Presidents Daulat Ram Lohana, Salimuddin Qureshi and Muhammad Akram Ansari were also present on the occasion.