LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, along with a high-level delegation, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters in Lahore on Monday.

The visit focused on reviewing Pakistan’s advanced Safe City infrastructure and exploring opportunities for collaboration in modern policing and smart surveillance systems.

The delegation included senior officials from the Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs and the police department, including Senior Secretary Nasim Al Ghani, Additional Inspector General of Police Md. Razaul Karim, Deputy Secretary Md. Mahboobur Rahman, and Additional Deputy Inspector General Md. Zannatul Hasan, among others.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, warmly welcomed the delegation. Managing Director, PSCA Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze guided the visitors through various departments of the Authority and delivered an in-depth briefing on the systems in place.

The visiting delegation was introduced to state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence applications, integrated security modules, traffic management systems and the modern functionalities of the emergency helpline 15. Notably, the Bangladeshi officials showed particular interest in the Women Safety App, Virtual Women Police Station, Virtual Centre for Child Safety and Traffic Management System.

The delegation highly praised Pakistan’s Safe City project, describing it as a regional role model and an exemplary initiative. Both sides expressed mutual interest in fostering bilateral cooperation in the fields of security, technology, and training.

As a token of goodwill, the PSCA presented commemorative shields to the delegation. Senior officials from the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) were also present during the visit.