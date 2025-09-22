Open Menu

Bangladeshi High Commissioner Lauds Pakistan's Smart Security Model

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, along with a high-level delegation, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters in Lahore on Monda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, along with a high-level delegation, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters in Lahore on Monday.

The visit focused on reviewing Pakistan’s advanced Safe City infrastructure and exploring opportunities for collaboration in modern policing and smart surveillance systems.

The delegation included senior officials from the Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs and the police department, including Senior Secretary Nasim Al Ghani, Additional Inspector General of Police Md. Razaul Karim, Deputy Secretary Md. Mahboobur Rahman, and Additional Deputy Inspector General Md. Zannatul Hasan, among others.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, warmly welcomed the delegation. Managing Director, PSCA Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze guided the visitors through various departments of the Authority and delivered an in-depth briefing on the systems in place.

The visiting delegation was introduced to state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence applications, integrated security modules, traffic management systems and the modern functionalities of the emergency helpline 15. Notably, the Bangladeshi officials showed particular interest in the Women Safety App, Virtual Women Police Station, Virtual Centre for Child Safety and Traffic Management System.

The delegation highly praised Pakistan’s Safe City project, describing it as a regional role model and an exemplary initiative. Both sides expressed mutual interest in fostering bilateral cooperation in the fields of security, technology, and training.

As a token of goodwill, the PSCA presented commemorative shields to the delegation. Senior officials from the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) were also present during the visit.

Recent Stories

Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in ..

Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's sma ..

Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model

2 minutes ago
 Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

2 minutes ago
 Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP ..

Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP Assembly

2 minutes ago
 Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Sau ..

Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement

13 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

13 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresse ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA off ..

13 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journa ..

Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism

13 minutes ago
 MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims

MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims

13 minutes ago
 240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons dat ..

240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy

17 minutes ago
 Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd

Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd

17 minutes ago
 11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s ord ..

11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s orders

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan