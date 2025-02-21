Bangladeshi Journalist Calls For Stronger Media Exchanges With Pakistan To Boost Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Bangladeshi journalist and social media influencer Muqtadir Rashid Romeo on Friday emphasized the importance of media exchange programs between Pakistan and Bangladesh to further strengthen bilateral relations.
In an interview with Radio Pakistan Muqtadir Rashid, Special Correspondent "Bangla Outlook" said that relations between the two countries are very positive, said a press release issued here.
He highlighted the role of journalists in conveying the sentiments of the people of both nations through responsible journalism.
Speaking about Pakistan’s beauty, he said that the country was well-known for its scenic landscapes.
He expressed confidence that discussions about Lahore and Islamabad’s beauty in Bangladesh would spark interest among the Bangladeshi people to explore Pakistan’s natural and cultural attractions.
Muqtadir Rashid also emphasized the need for future collaborations between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the fields of music and tourism and said that such partnerships would bring the two nations closer by fostering cultural and artistic exchanges.
Sharing his experiences from his visit to Pakistan, he described it as remarkable, praising the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people.
He cited an incident in Islamabad where a café owner refused to charge him for tea upon learning that he was from Bangladesh, exemplifying Pakistan’s generosity.
He said that a local person in Lahore, upon realizing he was from Bangladesh, offered assistance with anything he needed, demonstrating the deep-rooted hospitality of Pakistanis.
Muqtadir Rashid extended his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their exceptional hospitality and goodwill, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations.
