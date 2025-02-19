LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A 10-member delegation of Bangladeshi journalists toured several historic landmarks in

the city to explore its rich cultural heritage on Wednesday.

The distinguished guests visited several key sites, including the Shalimar Garden,

Badshahi Mosque, Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), and the tomb of Allama Iqbal. They thoroughly

explored the city's cultural heritage, connecting with its history and traditions.

The delegation’s visit began at the Shalimar Garden, where tourist guides briefed them about

the garden's history.

The guide explained the significance of the Baradari (Twelve-Door Pavilion), highlighting its

historical importance.

The delegation expressed great interest in the rich history showcased within the garden walls.

The Bangladeshi delegates also visited the mausoleum of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and

offered Fateha.

The delegation then proceeded to the Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), where they received a detailed

briefing from the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) on the fort's various sections.

The delegation

toured key features of the fort, including the Painters' Garden, Royal Baths, Sheesh Mahal, Naulakha Pavilion, Barood Khana, and the Elephant Gate. The visitors also had the opportunity to take group photographs

at various scenic locations within the fort.

Later, the delegation visited the iconic Badshahi Mosque, where a guide provided a tour explaining

the mosque’s architectural and historical significance. The delegation marveled at the mosque’s grandeur, a testament to Mughal architecture.

They appreciated the government’s efforts to preserve such historical sites, making them accessible to visitors from around the world. They also thanked the government for its warm hospitality.

The delegates included A M M Bahauddin, Mukhtadir Rashid Romeo, MD Ayub Bhuiyan, Porimol Palma, Mahadi Hasan Talukdar, Haque Faruk Ahmed, Fakhrul Alam Khan, Morshed Hassib Hasan, A K M Sayedad Hossain, and Md Zaker Hossain.