Bangladeshi Journalists Explore Lahore's Rich Cultural Heritage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A 10-member delegation of Bangladeshi journalists embarked on a cultural tour of Lahore on Wednesday, visiting some of the city's most iconic historic sites.
The guests explored the Lahore Shalimar Gardens, Badshahi Masjid, Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), and the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, immersing themselves in the rich heritage and traditions of the region.
The delegation began their journey at the Lahore Shalimar Gardens, where expert guides provided insight into the site's historical significance. The visitors showed keen interest in the Baradari, learning about its architectural and cultural importance. The serene ambiance and historical depth of the gardens captivated journalists, who appreciated its preservation and beauty.
The delegation paid their respects at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the renowned philosopher and poet of the Subcontinent. They offered Fateha at his tomb, reflecting on his contributions to the region’s intellectual and political history.
The tour continued at the Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), where the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) provided a detailed briefing on the fort’s various sections. The journalists explored key attractions, including the Painters' Garden, Royal Baths, Sheesh Mahal, Naulakha Pavilion, Barood Khana, and the Elephant Gate. They took in the grandeur of Mughal-era architecture and captured memorable moments through group photographs at scenic spots within the fort.
Later, the delegation visited the Badshahi Masjid, one of the largest and most magnificent mosques in the world.
The delegates were deeply impressed by the mosque’s grandeur, acknowledging it as a remarkable testament to the Mughal craftsmanship.
The delegation commended the Pakistani government’s efforts in preserving these historic landmarks and making them accessible to international visitors. They also expressed their gratitude for the warm hospitality, extended to them throughout their visit.
While speaking to the delegation, the journalists expressed their admiration for Lahore’s historical landmarks, noting that these sites beautifully reflect the city's unique identity and rich cultural heritage. They said that the preservation efforts have maintained the monuments in their original splendor, allowing visitors to experience the grandeur of the past. The delegation also appreciated the captivating beauty of the sites, stating that the scenic surroundings further enhance the charm and aesthetic appeal of the historic landmarks.
The delegates included Ayub Bhuiyan, General Secretary/News Editor, National Press Club/BSS, Muktadir Rashid Romeo, Special Correspondent, Bangla Outlook, Porimol Palma, Diplomatic Correspondent, The Daily Star, Ms. Jannatul Tazri Trisha, Sub-Editor, The business Standard, Haque Faruk Ahmed, Correspondent, Daily Jugantor, Rafique Muhammad, Special Correspondent, Daily Inqilab, Fakhrul Alam Khan, Chief news Editor, NTV, Abu Sufian, Diplomatic Correspondent, RTV, Golam Saqlain, Bangladesh Correspondent, The Diplomat Magazine, Zaker Hossain, Special Correspondent, NTV Online.
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture
University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Bhakkar visits illegal encroachments' areas in city3 minutes ago
-
Bangladeshi journalists explore Lahore's rich cultural heritage4 minutes ago
-
Workshop discusses action plan to mitigate climate change impacts4 minutes ago
-
CPU inaugurated at Charsadda4 minutes ago
-
Rs. 3.270m released for medical treatment of cops4 minutes ago
-
CM condemns killing of 7 innocent people in Barkhan14 minutes ago
-
CM orders strict enforcement of one-dish rule at weddings14 minutes ago
-
Father-in-law nabbed as HIU uncovers staged accident in daughter-in-law’s murder24 minutes ago
-
ICT admin gears up for spring festival: final preparations underway24 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates first electric bus service in Lahore24 minutes ago
-
First industrial exhibition opens at Gujrat University33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Romania explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation34 minutes ago