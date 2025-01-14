Bangladeshi PSO Kamr Ul Hassan Meets COAS Gen Asim Munir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:51 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh who is visiting Pakistan on Tuesday met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).
During their meeting, both held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored further avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The COAS and the PSO underscored the importance of a stronger defence relationship, emphasizing that the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations must remain resilient against external influences.
The COAS reiterated the significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region, while ensuring that both nations continue to contribute to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.
Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan commended the exceptional professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces in their relentless fight against terrorism, noting that their efforts serve as a beacon of courage and determination.
