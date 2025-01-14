Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr Ul Hassan Calls On CJCSC
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM
Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, along with his delegation called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) here at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ)
They held a detailed meeting with Chairman CJCSC, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
The discussions focused on matters of mutual strategic interest and explored avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening military ties and reaffirmed their commitment to insulating this partnership from any external disruptions.
General Mirza and Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan agreed on the critical need for continued collaboration in promoting regional peace, security, and stability.
The CJCSC reiterated that both countries share a common vision for a secure and prosperous future, underpinned by robust defence cooperation.
Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and expressed deep admiration for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, recognizing the resilience and dedication displayed by the forces.
