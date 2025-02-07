Bangladesh’s CNS Calls On COAS
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Bangladesh Navy, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).
During this second high-level visit by Bangladesh Armed Forces in the recent past, both dignitaries engaged in discussions on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation, said an ISPR news release.
Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan commended Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional peace and stability and in particular appreciated the holding of the upcoming Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2025 and the conduct of AMAN Dialogue.
He also acknowledged the Pakistan Armed Forces’ pivotal role in fostering peace and stability in the region.
