Bangladesh’s CNS Calls On Khawaja Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of Bangladesh, Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025)

Defence Minister extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary and expressed that Pakistan greatly values its relations with brotherly country Bangladesh, said a news release.

Admiral M. Nazmul Hassan conveyed a goodwill gesture from the people of Bangladesh and expressed Bangladesh’s aspiration for vibrant defence cooperation between the two countries especially between the two navies.

The discussion was focused on expanding bilateral defence collaboration covering all domains.

