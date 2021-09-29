UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission Karachi's Visits Chaheen-jo-Daro

Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission Karachi's visits Chaheen-jo-Daro

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Karachi's Charg d Affairs Muhammad Attiq -ur- Rehman arrived at Nawabshah on a one-day visit of District Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Karachi's Charg d Affairs Muhammad Attiq -ur- Rehman arrived at Nawabshah on a one-day visit of District Shaheed Benazirabad. Soon after his arrival Muhammad Attiqur Rehman toured Chaheen-jo-Daro and later held a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo.

He said that people of Pakistan specially of Sindh Province were very courteous and guest worthy while Nawabshah was important with regard to historical background. Ambassador said that got a chance to visit Chaheen-jo-Daro, a contemporary to ancient Moen-jo-Daro. He said that the founder of Bangladesh visited Nawabshah a number of times and in this regard I wished to visit this area and overview the social conditions here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo while briefing the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Karachi's Charged affairs Atiq Ur Rehman disclosed that Nawabshah was also the ancestral district of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that Shaheed Benazirabad comprises four tehsils and majority of the population depends on agriculture and agri linked industries including sugar mills, cotton factories and other such industries.

ADC said that Nawabshah was exclusive in a way that it has Pakistan's first Girls Cadet College and four universities set and other educational institutions up in the district.

On the occasion,Deputy High Commission's Charged Affairs Muhammad Attiqur Rehman awarded Bangladeshi Portraits to Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar, DeputyDirector Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho was also present on the occasion.

