Bangle And Hina Stalls Boom In Twin Cities Ahead Of Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) With Eid-ul-Fitr just around the corner, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have witnessed a significant surge in the number of bangle and hina stalls, catering to the festive demands of the citizens.
As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, the streets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have transformed into vibrant markets, offering a wide range of colourful bangles, intricate hina designs, and other festive essentials.
The stalls have been set up in various markets and shopping centers which were attracting large crowds of women and children, eager to get their hands on the latest bangle and hina trends.
A stall owner Tanveer Baksh said, "The demand for bangles and hina is extremely high during Eid and we have stocked up on a wide variety of designs and colors to cater to the diverse tastes of our customers.
"
The prices of bangles and hina vary greatly, ranging from affordable options for as low as Rs. 50 to more elaborate designs priced at over Rs. 1,000 adding that they are trying their best to provide affordable options to customers.
A customer Fatima said, "I love how Hina makes me feel connected to my culture and traditions and the intricate designs are so beautiful".
She said Bangle shopping was favourite part of Eid preparations adding that she can spend hours trying on different designs and colours. The Hina and bangle stalls were a great place to bond with friends and family and they always have so much fun trying on different designs and taking photos together, she stated.
395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin conducts 11,329 inspections; penalizes over 1,600 vendors, seals 42 stores2 minutes ago
-
Bangle and hina stalls boom in twin Cities ahead of Eid2 minutes ago
-
Minister Khail Das Kohistani stresses unity for national security on Pakistan day2 minutes ago
-
Change of guard ceremony held at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum on Pakistan Day12 minutes ago
-
Non duty paid cigarettes seized12 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers nabbed12 minutes ago
-
11 criminals nabbed12 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held22 minutes ago
-
Motorway police crackdown on speeding, over 100 FIRs filled for excessive speeds52 minutes ago
-
Nation, armed forces ready to protect motherland; render any kind of sacrifice: President52 minutes ago
-
Mania for eid shopping reaches new heights: report1 hour ago
-
Pakistanis sharing patriotic messages on social media on 85th Pakistan day1 hour ago