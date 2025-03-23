Open Menu

Bangle And Hina Stalls Boom In Twin Cities Ahead Of Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Bangle and hina stalls boom in twin Cities ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) With Eid-ul-Fitr just around the corner, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have witnessed a significant surge in the number of bangle and hina stalls, catering to the festive demands of the citizens.

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, the streets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have transformed into vibrant markets, offering a wide range of colourful bangles, intricate hina designs, and other festive essentials.

The stalls have been set up in various markets and shopping centers which were attracting large crowds of women and children, eager to get their hands on the latest bangle and hina trends.

A stall owner Tanveer Baksh said, "The demand for bangles and hina is extremely high during Eid and we have stocked up on a wide variety of designs and colors to cater to the diverse tastes of our customers.

"

The prices of bangles and hina vary greatly, ranging from affordable options for as low as Rs. 50 to more elaborate designs priced at over Rs. 1,000 adding that they are trying their best to provide affordable options to customers.

A customer Fatima said, "I love how Hina makes me feel connected to my culture and traditions and the intricate designs are so beautiful".

She said Bangle shopping was favourite part of Eid preparations adding that she can spend hours trying on different designs and colours. The Hina and bangle stalls were a great place to bond with friends and family and they always have so much fun trying on different designs and taking photos together, she stated.

