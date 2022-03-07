UrduPoint.com

"Bangles, Handicraft" Exhibition Concludes In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 09:59 PM

The two-day "Bangles, Handicrafts" exhibition organized by the Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here concluded on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The two-day "Bangles, Handicrafts" exhibition organized by the Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here concluded on Monday.

A large number of people including students, women and children attended the exhibition in which bangles, handicrafts and cultural things were displayed.

In the handicraft exhibition, more than 60 stalls were set up by various NGOs, women and students to display bangles and artificial jewelry from which thousands of people purchased displayed items.

The Trade and Development Authority officers, Chamber of Small Business and Small Industry office bearers and representatives of non governmental organizations visited the exhibition at Expo centre, Prettabad.

The Senior Superintendent Police Sajid Amir Sadozai also visited the Exhibition and reviewed the stalls set up there. SSP Sajid Sadozai spoke to the students during his visit and encouraged their full participation in the exhibition.

Talking to reporters, he said that holding such an exhibition would not only encourage the students but also promote trade as bangle making and handicrafts are the hallmarks of Hyderabad.

He said that holding of this exhibition would benefit the traders of Hyderabad and such exhibitions should be held in future also.

TDAP's Media Coordinator Farzana Abassi said that the certificates of appreciation were distributed among the participants by the Additional Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad and DC Tando Muhammad Khan.

She informed that 60 stalls of handicrafts and 3 stalls of glass bangles were set up inside the expo hall while pavilions of universities and the Deputy Commissioners of the region were established outside the hall.

A large number of visitors from different universities, organisations and the public visited the exhibition. Visitors showed great interest and appreciation for the exhibition and the work of participants, she said.

The event was organised under the supervision of Deputy Director TDAP Hyderabad Ashiq Hussain Khoso, and the authority has planned to arrange similar events in future to facilitate traders and to support local businessmen and business women.

