"Bangles, Handicrafts" Exhibition Kicks Off In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 08:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day "Bangles and Handicraft exhibition was kicked off here on Sunday at the Expo Center, which was well attended by a large number of people.

The exhibition, organized by the Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was formally inaugurated by the Director General TDAP Basit Rauf, President HCSTI Muhammad Altaf Memon, Vice Chancellor NUML and Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University.

According to the spokesperson of Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan Farzana Abassi, as many as 60 stalls were set up by students, housewives and the non governmental organizations and three pavilions were also established by the different DCs of the region and the University's for display of the different types of bangles, handicrafts, home made jewellery, Ajrak, pottery, Susi, Gaj clothing and many more cultural things.

The Trade and Development Authority's Deputy Director Ashiq Hussain Khoso and other officials visited the exhibition at the Expo Center and reviewed the arrangements.

The students from different universities have visited the exhibition and a large number of visitors are visiting the exhibition and purchasing the goods being displayed.

Various universities, different organizations, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and small Industries and the public showed great interest and appreciation for the exhibition.

