Bangles, Henna Stalls Witness More Rush Before Time

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Bangles, henna stalls witness more rush before time

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :With only three days left in the implementation of COVID curtailing measures in the Federal capital including closure of markets, a large number of women can be seen at the stalls of bangles and henna before the time to finalize their preparations for marking the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Majority of the women used to buy bangles and henna on `Chand Raat' earlier but now were finalizing their shopping due to the closure of markets from May 8 as per the directive of the concerned authorities.

Wearing bangles and applying henna on hands are the most popular traditions of Eid-ul-Fitr and also a source of enjoyment for most of the young girls and women who buy these accessories at the end.

The stalls carrying colourful bangles of different styles have been set up by the venders in all the main markets of capital including Jinnah Super, Super Market, Abpara, Karachi Company, F-10 Markaz to gain maximum profit.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the mega occasion when we can earn handsome amount through selling bangles and henna. The price of bangles set ranges from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1000 depending on the quality, Shafqat, a vendor at Abpara said.

He said that he might not be able to sell these accessories after the closure of markets due to the COVID so he is trying to sell out maximum stock allowing some bargaining too.

"A huge variety of bangles including metal, glitter and glass are available on different stalls but I always prefer the traditional glass bangles," a 45-year woman said while purchasing bangles from Jinnah Super Market.

She said "Age doesn't matter when we go for shopping and bangles are liked by every woman irrespective of their ages".

Sara Ali, a young girl said, "Although the prevailing pandemic has disturbed all the people by limited their social interactions but we can celebrate the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Fitr with our families with the same enthusiasm by adopting all the safety measures".

She said, "I have finalized my Eid preparations before the time and also bought the bangles and henna which I usually used to buy at the end."It is pertinent to mention here that Chand raat bazaars, shopping malls, public places, and recreational spots will all remain closed from May 8-16 as per directives of the concerned authorities .

