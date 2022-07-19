Bani Gala protest: Imran reaped what he had sown, says Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday, while commenting on the protest by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teachers at Bani Gala, said Imran Khan reaped what he had sown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday, while commenting on the protest by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teachers at Bani Gala, said Imran Khan reaped what he had sown.

"Congratulations to Imran Khan on the KPK teachers' protest outside his residence at Bani Gala. It is the lesson which was taught by none other than Imran Khan himself," she said in tweet along with the snapshot of a private news channel that the protesters had also entered his sister Aleema Khan's house.