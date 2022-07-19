UrduPoint.com

Bani Gala Protest: Imran Reaped What He Had Sown, Says Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Bani Gala protest: Imran reaped what he had sown, says Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday, while commenting on the protest by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teachers at Bani Gala, said Imran Khan reaped what he had sown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday, while commenting on the protest by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teachers at Bani Gala, said Imran Khan reaped what he had sown.

"Congratulations to Imran Khan on the KPK teachers' protest outside his residence at Bani Gala. It is the lesson which was taught by none other than Imran Khan himself," she said in tweet along with the snapshot of a private news channel that the protesters had also entered his sister Aleema Khan's house.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maryam Aurangzeb Bani Aleema Khan

Recent Stories

459 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

459 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

43 seconds ago
 Business incubation centre invites applications

Business incubation centre invites applications

45 seconds ago
 Work starts on establishment of Education City in ..

Work starts on establishment of Education City in SW: PA told

2 minutes ago
 Bills to regularize 34,296 teachers, 700 doctors t ..

Bills to regularize 34,296 teachers, 700 doctors tabled in PA

2 minutes ago
 Police arrested four drug peddlers

Police arrested four drug peddlers

2 minutes ago
 KP trains 4000 clerics to create awareness on popu ..

KP trains 4000 clerics to create awareness on population control

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.