RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Bani Police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 16,300 and 11 mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the accused were identified as Osama, Waqar, islam, Zahid, Faizan, Kamran, Arbaaz, Omar, Mubeen, Nisar and Salman. The police registered separate cases against them.