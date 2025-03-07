Bani Police arrest 3-member robbers’ gang, recover 6 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Bani Police on Friday arrested a 3-member gang involved in robbery and motorcycle theft.

Six stolen motorcycles, Rs 3,500 snatched from the citizens, and weapons were also recovered from accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The arrested accused were identified as Hassan Imran, Farooq and Muhammad Ibad, he added.