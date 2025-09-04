Open Menu

Bani Police Arrest PO Wanted In Kidnapping & Rape Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Bani Police arrest PO wanted in kidnapping & rape case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Bani Police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in a kidnapping and attempted rape case. The suspect had been on the run for more than two years.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, a case was registered in May 2023 after two friends reported being held against their will by the suspect and an accomplice.

The victims alleged that they were also subjected to an attempted rape while in custody.

The police had previously arrested the accomplice, but the main suspect had evaded capture until the Bani Police used human intelligence to track him down.

Superintendent of Police Rawal, Saad Arshad, has instructed the police team to build a strong, evidence-based case to ensure the accused is convicted in court.

