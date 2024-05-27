Bani police arrest three robbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Bani Police have arrested three robbers, members of 'Faisal' gang and recovered cash Rs 35,000, snatched costly mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net three robbers namely Faisal, Haris and Asmat and recovered cash Rs 35,000, a costly mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused have been sent to jail for identification parade. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.