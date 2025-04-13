Bani Police bust 2-member street criminals’ gang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Bani Police on Sunday busted a two-member gang involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft.

The arrested suspects included Asadullah and Jamshed, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Four stolen motorcycles and mobile phones were also recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Taxila Police arrested a proclaimed offender, Aftab, wanted in a cheque dishonour case since 2021.