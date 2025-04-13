Bani Police Bust 2-member Street Criminals’ Gang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Bani Police on Sunday busted a two-member gang involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft.
The arrested suspects included Asadullah and Jamshed, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
Four stolen motorcycles and mobile phones were also recovered from the suspects.
Meanwhile, the Taxila Police arrested a proclaimed offender, Aftab, wanted in a cheque dishonour case since 2021.
Recent Stories
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 more arrested as crackdown against drugs suppliers continues6 minutes ago
-
Bani Police bust 2-member street criminals’ gang6 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts urged to combat infant mortality6 minutes ago
-
Avari's GM vows use of modern technology to enhance hotel guest experience6 minutes ago
-
Azma expresses grief over comedian Javed Kodu's death16 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal urges parents to get children immunized in anti-polio campaign beginning from April 2116 minutes ago
-
3-member Koma gang arrested after crossfire with Ratta Amral Police16 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh36 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM grieve over death of Kodu36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan back on track for progress under PM’s leadership : Rana Mubashir36 minutes ago
-
Gilani endorses Seoul joint declaration on peace & prosperity at ISC 202546 minutes ago
-
Gilani, deputy chairman condemn brutal killing of Pakistani workers in Iran46 minutes ago