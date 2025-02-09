Bani Police bust 3-member bike lifters’ gang

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Bani Police on Sunday busted a three-member gang of criminals involved in bike lifting and street crimes in their jurisdiction.

The arrested accused included Usman alias Muna, Asad and Haroon, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Five stolen motorcycles, a battery, Rs 6,500 in cash snatched from victims and weapons were recovered from the accused, he added.