Bani Police hold 4 accused with over 3,600 litres of ‘Desi’ liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Bani Police of Rawalpindi on Friday conducted an effective crackdown against liquor suppliers and arrested four accused with more than 3600 litres of ‘Desi’ (local) liquor.

According to a police spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Mureed Sultan, Zeeshan, Muhammad Munir and Rashid.

Some 3,000 litres of ‘Desi’ liquor were recovered from accused Mureed Sultan, 600 liters from Zeeshan and Muhammad Munir, and 30 litres from Rashid.

Meanwhile, the Race Course Police held accused Abdullah with five litres of liquor, while the Wah Cantt Police recovered 10 litres and 15 litres of liquor from accused Usman and Adnan respectively.