Bani Police Hold 4 Accused With Over 3,600 Litres Of ‘Desi’ Liquor
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Bani Police of Rawalpindi on Friday conducted an effective crackdown against liquor suppliers and arrested four accused with more than 3600 litres of ‘Desi’ (local) liquor.
According to a police spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Mureed Sultan, Zeeshan, Muhammad Munir and Rashid.
Some 3,000 litres of ‘Desi’ liquor were recovered from accused Mureed Sultan, 600 liters from Zeeshan and Muhammad Munir, and 30 litres from Rashid.
Meanwhile, the Race Course Police held accused Abdullah with five litres of liquor, while the Wah Cantt Police recovered 10 litres and 15 litres of liquor from accused Usman and Adnan respectively.
Recent Stories
Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bani Police hold 4 accused with over 3,600 litres of ‘Desi’ liquor53 seconds ago
-
Ex, provincial ministers, Rauf, Zubair, Barkat call on MPA Mir Liaquat Askani58 seconds ago
-
Committee decides technical inspection of blast site, places impacted1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq holds Khulli Katcheri to address public grievances10 minutes ago
-
Tea unit closed, 2 restaurants fined11 minutes ago
-
Wall chalking wiped out: ICT admin cracks down on city defacement, 5 arrested11 minutes ago
-
Speakers for establishing strong relations between Pak-Bangladesh11 minutes ago
-
DPO organized an open court at Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal11 minutes ago
-
FIA composite circle Abbottabad arrests post office employee in corruption case11 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held at girls college in Khan Garh11 minutes ago
-
DPO takes action against SHO, IOs for misconduct11 minutes ago
-
74 road schemes approved by Sugarcane Development Cess Committee20 minutes ago