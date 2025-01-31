Open Menu

Bani Police Hold 4 Accused With Over 3,600 Litres Of ‘Desi’ Liquor

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Bani Police hold 4 accused with over 3,600 litres of ‘Desi’ liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Bani Police of Rawalpindi on Friday conducted an effective crackdown against liquor suppliers and arrested four accused with more than 3600 litres of ‘Desi’ (local) liquor.

According to a police spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Mureed Sultan, Zeeshan, Muhammad Munir and Rashid.

Some 3,000 litres of ‘Desi’ liquor were recovered from accused Mureed Sultan, 600 liters from Zeeshan and Muhammad Munir, and 30 litres from Rashid.

Meanwhile, the Race Course Police held accused Abdullah with five litres of liquor, while the Wah Cantt Police recovered 10 litres and 15 litres of liquor from accused Usman and Adnan respectively.

Recent Stories

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Crick ..

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..

16 minutes ago
 DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on educatio ..

DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage

56 minutes ago
 Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhanc ..

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

3 hours ago
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

4 hours ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

4 hours ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

5 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

5 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

6 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan