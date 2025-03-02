Bani Police nab accused for bogus call on 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Bani Police on Sunday arrested an accused for making a bogus call on the Emergency Helpline 15.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Daulat Khan called the helpline 15 that he had been robbed.

On receiving the information, a Bani Police team immediately reached the spot, where upon investigation they found that no such incident had occurred.

The police registered a case against the accused and took him into custody.