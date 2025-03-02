Bani Police Nab Accused For Bogus Call On 15
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Bani Police on Sunday arrested an accused for making a bogus call on the Emergency Helpline 15.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Daulat Khan called the helpline 15 that he had been robbed.
On receiving the information, a Bani Police team immediately reached the spot, where upon investigation they found that no such incident had occurred.
The police registered a case against the accused and took him into custody.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 drug peddlers held with over 5.5 kg charas6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to martyred Constable Amjad6 minutes ago
-
Bani Police nab accused for bogus call on 156 minutes ago
-
AJK PM criticizes irrational thinking mindsets for ulterior motives6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt expresses sorrow on losses of precious lives in Quetta gas explosion6 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable & fruit markets in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Promotion of cultural heritage among top priorities of govt: CM Bugti6 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad Police bust 2-member dacoits gang16 minutes ago
-
DC outlines challenges, updates of ICT's Ramazan bazaars16 minutes ago
-
Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint56 minutes ago
-
Ramazan model bazaars, sugar sales points set up in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police distributes Ramazan packages to families of Martyrs1 hour ago