Bani Police Net Two Bike Lifters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered two mobile phones, three stolen motorcycles, Rs 14000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Wahdatullah and Balach and recovered two mobile phones, three stolen motorcycles, Rs 14,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

