Bani police organizes awareness walk against kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Bani police here on Saturday organized an awareness walk against kite flying and aerial firing, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Bani police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, organized awareness walk for complete prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.

He said that a series of awareness walks were conducted regarding prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.

SHO Bani Police Station, several other police officers, citizens, traders and students participated in the walk.

The spokesman said that walks are being organized in different areas of the district to spread awareness to

the citizens about the harms of kite flying and aerial firing.

Special awareness pamphlets were distributed during the walk and awareness banners were also displayed

at different points.

Kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable

offence, and the accused could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a fine amounting to

Rs 500,000 to 5 million, said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He further said that all available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying. The CPO urged the

citizens especially parents to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying and aerial firing.