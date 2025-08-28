Bani robbery case accused nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

The Bani Police on Thursday nabbed an accused wanted in a robbery case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Bani Police on Thursday nabbed an accused wanted in a robbery case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused and his accomplice had snatched money from a citizen at gunpoint in May of this year and had been absconding since then.

The Bani Police had registered a case on the victim's complaint and used all means, including human intelligence, to capture the accused. The accomplice of the accused had already been arrested by the police, the spokesman added.