Bank Branch Sealed Over SOPs Violation
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:36 AM
Tehsil administration Tandlianwala has sealed a bank branch over violation of SOPs on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Tehsil administration Tandlianwala has sealed a bank branch over violation of SOPs on Wednesday.
A team headed by AC Tandlianwala Osama Sharoon Niazi sealed the Muslim Commercial Bank ranch near the Municipal Committee Office for violating anti-coronavirus SOPs.
AC said that a large number of people were present in the bank without wearing face masks.