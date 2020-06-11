Bank branch sealed over SOPs violation

Tehsil administration Tandlianwala has sealed a bank branch over violation of SOPs on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Tehsil administration Tandlianwala has sealed a bank branch over violation of SOPs on Wednesday.

A team headed by AC Tandlianwala Osama Sharoon Niazi sealed the Muslim Commercial Bank ranch near the Municipal Committee Office for violating anti-coronavirus SOPs.

AC said that a large number of people were present in the bank without wearing face masks.