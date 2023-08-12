Open Menu

Bank Branch, Weaving Factory Gutted

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 05:29 PM

Precious material in a bank branch and a weaving factory were reduced to ashes in different fire incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said here on Saturday that a fire erupted in National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Samanabad branch reportedly due to short-circuiting early in the morning. It engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material of the bank branch including furniture, computers, cameras, etc.

Receiving information, the firefighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot, along with two vehicles and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

In the second incident, cotton bales worth Rs. 600,000 were reduced to ashes due to a fire reportedly caused by short-circuiting in Shahid Weaving Factory, situated at Ghulam Muhammad Abad No 2.

Five firefighting vehicles, along with rescue staff, participated in the operation and saved cotton bales worth Rs. 5 million after hectic efforts of four hours.

No loss of life was reported in this incident also. However, the police were investigating both the incidents, he added.

