Bank branches, courier office sealed over violation of operation SOPs: Deputy Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):District administration Peshawar Friday sealed two bank branches and office of one courier company over violation of the standard operation procedures (SOPs) for prevention of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali Shah visited different localities of University Road, Jamrud Road and Hayatabad and arrested several persons for opening shops and unnecessary roaming in bazaars in violation of Section 144, said a press release issued here.

The Assistant Commissioner (Shah Alam), Dr, Ihtesham-ul-Haq checked Warsak Road and beside arresting people for violation of Section 144 also sealed the branches of two commercial banks and office of one courier company over violation of the SOPs.

Similarly, other officers of the district administration also visited localities within their areas of jurisdiction and collective arrested 117 persons.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar urged people for restricting their movement to their houses to play role in the prevention of the coronavirus , otherwise legal action would be taken against.