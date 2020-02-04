UrduPoint.com
Bank Holiday On Kashmir Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:28 PM

Bank holiday on Kashmir day

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Wednesday (February 05) on the occasion of "Kashmir Day".

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Wednesday (February 05) on the occasion of "Kashmir Day".

The Government has declared the day as public holiday to express solidarity with Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination for last more than seven decades.

