Bank holiday on Kashmir day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Wednesday (February 05) on the occasion of "Kashmir Day".

The Government has declared the day as public holiday to express solidarity with Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination for last more than seven decades.