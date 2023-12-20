Bank loans on easy installments vital for uplifting of Agriculture, livestock: Governor

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that there was an urgent need for the guidance of the banking sector to develop the agriculture and livestock sectors in the province on modern lines and to provide loans on easy installments to the local land owners

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that there was an urgent need for the guidance of the banking sector to develop the agriculture and livestock sectors in the province on modern lines and to provide loans on easy installments to the local land owners.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Sarfraz Ahmed Nadeem, Chief Manager of State Bank Quetta, at the Governor's House.

He said that the banking sector should play an active role in increasing its activity in the province, expanding its scope by establishing more branches and representing Balochistan in the relevant bank board as well as bringing investment in the province.

Governor Kakar said that in this fast-paced and developed era, the progress of manpower has a key position in the process of general advancement but due to lack of timely attention in Balochistan, we have lagged behind other provinces in developing human resources.

He said various institutions and especially the banking sector can provide support in filling this gap and developing human resources according to the modern requirements of the time.

The Governor said that unfortunately all the minerals and metals are exported from Balochistan province in the form of raw materials, while here, more profit could be obtained in the case of export of manufactured goods.

"By setting up refinery and other industries we can make our exports profitable on one hand, on the other hand, it can also create new employment opportunities," he said.

Later, another delegation led by President Agricultural Development Bank Yaqoob Tahir Bhatti also held a separate meeting.

During the meeting, problems faced by the landlords and farmers of the entire province, agricultural loans on easy

installments, solar energy and providing modern training were discussed.

Governor Balochistan said, "We have bright prospects for agricultural development, there are suitable conditions for olive production in different districts of the province."

He said that there was an urgent need for training, motivation and financial support for all the land owners and farmers of the province.