Bank looted money recovered in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak on Thursday handed over an amount of Rs 654,000 to Manager of Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) which was recovered from robbers of a bank dacoity case.

According to police sources, unidentified armed robbers looted cash from the MCB bank Baman G (BCG) chowk branch about three years ago and fled away.

Police continued efforts and arrested the main criminal Yasin. The police recovered looted amount of Rs 654,000 and handed over to Manager Saudul-Sabah.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that it was top priority of police department to protect lives and properties of the masses added that all possible efforts were made for the purpose.