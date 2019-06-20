Bank manager arrested for not deputing guard in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 )-:Kotwali police arrested manager of a commercial bank, local branch,Chiniot Bazaar on the charge for not deputing a security guard.

Police said Wednesday that during surprise checking, it was found that there was neither any security guard inside or outside of a local branch of a commercial bank nor any walk-through gate was installed, whereas its manager was already issued several warnings for deputing security guard.

Therefore, police arrested the bank manager Aqib and locked him behind the bars for further investigation.