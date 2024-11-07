Open Menu

Bank Manager Killed In Shooting At Bank In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

The bank manager of the National Bank Dhoada Branch in Kohat, Kashif Shah, was killed when armed men entered the bank and opened fire

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The bank manager of the National Bank Dhoada Branch in Kohat, Kashif Shah, was killed when armed men entered the bank and opened fire.

Police stated that the bank manager resisted the armed robbers, prompting them to open fire before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, police arrived at the location and transported the body to DHQ Hospital.

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.

