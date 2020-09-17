Bank manager killed over enmity

A bank manager was killed by unidentified persons in the jurisdiction of Koral police station here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):A bank manager was killed by unidentified persons in the jurisdiction of Koral police station here Thursday.

According to a private news channel, some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at bank manager Raza Hussain on arrival at his office resultantly he died on the spot.

The accused managed to escape the scene.

According to Police, the incident seems to be of personal enmity.