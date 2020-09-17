Bank manager shot dead in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):A Bank Manager was shot dead Thursday by unidentified person in Islamabad's Koral police limits.

The incident occurred outside a bank at Koral where two armed men riding a motorcycle approached Syed Raza Naqvi and shot him point blank after which they fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his wounds and pronounced dead.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has constituted two teams under supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to investigate into the incident and ensure arrest of killers.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained and police is hopeful to arrest the culprits soon.

Police said that Syed Raza Naqvi was also attacked earlier and case was registered at Khanna police station in this regard.

Meanwhile, a body of 18-year old person identified as Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Mazhar resident of House no. 207, street no. 36 Pakistan Town Phase-I has been found from water tank of the house.

Investigation into the matter is underway, police said.