Bank managers issued notices over violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has issued notices to branch managers of six commercial banks in cantonment area over violation of the standard operation procedures (SOPs) and making long queues.

The notices were issued on complaints of the presence of large number of people inside and long queues in front of these branches, said a news release issued here Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed the area magistrate for taking immediate action and the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Cantonment, Gulshan Ara inspected the branches of various banks in the area and on witnessing the presence of large number of people in violation of the official guideline issued notices to branch managers.

The branch managers of the concerned banks have been directed for strict implementation of corona precautionary guidelines in letter and spirit and guaranteeing physical distancing and use of sanitizers and safety masks inside banks. Otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them.