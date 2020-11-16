Bank of AJK can play role in socio-economic development: Sardar Masood

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday said that the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir could play an important role in the socio-economic development of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ): Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday said that the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir could play an important role in the socio-economic development of the state.

During a meeting with the Bank President Khawar Saeed who presented the annual report of the bank to him in the State metropolis on Monday and said that the bank management had not only focused on improvement of its services to win the confidence of the customers, and at the same time, it was introducing new technologies, expansion of its network, and to provide state-of-the-art banking facilities to the people of remote areas in order to compete for its counterparts in the financial sector, AJK President office said.

He noted that the bank since its launching has not only made unprecedented achievements in the financial sector within a the short span of time, but it has also emerged as a big taxpayer entity. The day is not far off when this financial institution would get the status of a scheduled bank and would play an important role in providing banking facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir at their doorstep, he hoped.

Khawar Saeed told the president that Bank of Azad Kashmir had earned a record profit in 2019-2020 for the first time in the last 14 years, and the Bank's unprecedented performance in the in an environment of competition in the financial sector, was a matter of pride for the government and the people of Azad Kashmir.

He disclosed that the bank's profit which was Rs 130 million in June 2017, had fallen to Rs 71 million in June 2018, and it had further reduced to Rs 12 million only in June 2019.

However, the bank management considered it a challenge and worked day and night and earned a record-high Rs 168 million profit in 2020. Similarly, the bank deposits which were Rs 11.87 billion in 2019, had reached Rs 14 billion in six months.

Khawar Saeed further said that the remittances which were Rs 373 million in June 2019, had risen to record Rs one billion in 2020. In this way, a 173 per cent increase in remittances was a record in the history of the bank.

