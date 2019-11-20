UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Of Khyber Hosts Meeting On Agri-Credit Advisory Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:03 PM

Bank of Khyber hosts meeting on Agri-Credit Advisory Committee

The State of Pakistan (SBP) meeting of Agriculture Credit Advisory committee (ACAC) FY 2019-20 was held here in a local hotel, said a press release issued on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):The State of Pakistan (SBP) meeting of Agriculture Credit Advisory committee (ACAC) FY 2019-20 was held here in a local hotel, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The Bank of Khyber being KP based bank hosted this event. Governor of State bank Reza Baqir, Chief executive officers along with senior executives of banks attended the meeting.

SBP Governor appreciated the efforts of all banks in promoting agriculture finance during the FY 2019-20. He commended the efforts of the Bank of Khyber in providing agri-financing products in more innovative manner.

Moreover, banks were advised to pay special focus on provision of loans to small farmers. They were asked to enhance their outreach in terms of agricultural infrastructure and adopt more focused approach towards the underserved areas to achieve agriculture credit target FY 2019-20, while bringing a quality shift in agriculture financing.

In addition, a committee was also constituted comprising of members of banks to further work on BOK product concept of value-chain agriculture financing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Agriculture Hotel Bank Bank Of Khyber Event All

Recent Stories

European Parliament Leader Chides Turkey for Threa ..

13 minutes ago

Biegun Says Would Support Designating Russia, Chin ..

13 minutes ago

FM Qureshi reminds int'l community of its commitme ..

13 minutes ago

Two Texas Police Officers Indicted in Connection t ..

16 minutes ago

Nawaz's extraordinary protocol during departure of ..

16 minutes ago

US Believes N. Korea Can Choose to Denuclearize De ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.