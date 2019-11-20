Bank of Khyber hosts meeting on Agri-Credit Advisory Committee

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):The State of Pakistan (SBP) meeting of Agriculture Credit Advisory committee (ACAC) FY 2019-20 was held here in a local hotel, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The Bank of Khyber being KP based bank hosted this event. Governor of State bank Reza Baqir, Chief executive officers along with senior executives of banks attended the meeting.

SBP Governor appreciated the efforts of all banks in promoting agriculture finance during the FY 2019-20. He commended the efforts of the Bank of Khyber in providing agri-financing products in more innovative manner.

Moreover, banks were advised to pay special focus on provision of loans to small farmers. They were asked to enhance their outreach in terms of agricultural infrastructure and adopt more focused approach towards the underserved areas to achieve agriculture credit target FY 2019-20, while bringing a quality shift in agriculture financing.

In addition, a committee was also constituted comprising of members of banks to further work on BOK product concept of value-chain agriculture financing.