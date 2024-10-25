Open Menu

Bank Of Khyber To Support CPEC Projects: MD

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:09 PM

Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

Acting Managing Director, Bank of Khyber (BoK) Irfan Saleem Awan has that BoK is ready to provide full support and assistance to investors involved in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Acting Managing Director, Bank of Khyber (BoK) Irfan Saleem Awan has that BoK is ready to provide full support and assistance to investors involved in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The bank has opened branches in key locations like Rashakai Economic Zone and Jalozai, specifically to cater to the needs of businessmen and investors, ensuring ongoing contributions to CPEC’s development.

Awan shared these remarks while speaking to the media during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural and information center. He praised the strong and enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, calling it a global model of cooperation.

He noted that China's significant investments in Pakistan, particularly in KP are propelling the province into a new era of development and prosperity.

During his visit, Irfan Saleem Awan toured the various galleries, signed the friendship wall, and left his comments in the guest book. He remarked that being at China Window felt like stepping into a Chinese city.

He emphasized that China has consistently supported Pakistan in times of need, and this enduring friendship is a source of pride for Pakistanis. President Xi Jinping's reference to Pakistan as an "iron brother" further solidifies the bond between the two nations, he added.

Regarding the bank's performance, Awan said that as a government institution, the Bank of Khyber is committed to providing all possible banking services for the province’s economic growth and its customers. The bank is launching several initiatives, including interest-free loans, to support its customers, especially the youth, he added.

He said that the repayment rate for small loans has been satisfactory, and the bank is focusing on expediting loan disbursement.

On the topic of opening accounts, Awan explained that, like all banks, they must adhere to the regulations of the State Bank of Pakistan. He added that the bank's financial reserves and strong performance reflect its ongoing progress, with plans to expand its branch network and introduce new products.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa State Bank Of Pakistan China Visit Bank CPEC Progress Bank Of Khyber Media All Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at ..

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..

4 minutes ago
 Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

44 seconds ago
 Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since ..

Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003

45 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

49 seconds ago
 Sindh University extends admissions deadline to No ..

Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024

50 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

4 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan