Bank Officer Deprived Of Cash, Gold Ornaments In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:23 AM
Robbers snatched cash and gold ornaments from the family of a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) officer at Paris road, in the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station on Wednesday
According to police, Shahid Manzoor Bhatti, a grade-I officer of National Bank of Pakistan along with his wife was returning home by a car when two armed motorcyclists intercepted them at Pooran Nagar near Paris Road and snatched 5 tola gold ornaments, Rs 9,000 and cell phones from them.
The outlaws fled the scene under the cover of aerial firing.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.