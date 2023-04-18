UrduPoint.com

Bank Officers Nabbed Over Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023

Bank officers nabbed over corruption charges

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur Circle on Tuesday arrested five bank officers including a bank manager for their alleged involvement in financial corruption

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur Circle on Tuesday arrested five bank officers including a bank manager for their alleged involvement in financial corruption.

According to the official sources at FIA, a special team conducted an investigation into the complaints and later, took five bank officials into custody.

The arrested were then brought to FIA Police Station.

"There were information and complaints that a bank manager and four other officers used to take bribe money and their "Lion Share" from the farmers who applied for bank loans on the head of the agricultural loan," the sources said.

Cases had been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was in process.

