Bank Road Uplifting Project Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 07:04 PM

The Underground Electrification and Uplifting Saddar and Bank Road project after completion has formally been inaugurated in a stunning ceremony held here on Wednesday. Secretary Defence Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Ali, Commander 10 Corps Rawalpindi Lt. Gen. Shahid Imtiaz and Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Underground Electrification and Uplifting Saddar and Bank Road project after completion has formally been inaugurated in a stunning ceremony held here on Wednesday. Secretary Defence Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Ali, Commander 10 Corps Rawalpindi Lt. Gen. Shahid Imtiaz and Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the project. Director General ML&C,Major General Irfan Ahmed Malik, Station Commander, Brig. Ahmed Nawaz, CEO Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Ali Irfan Rizvi, Commissioner Amir Khattak, DC Hassan Waqar, IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi and parliamentarians Malik Ibrar and Barrister Danyal Ch attended the ceremony.

The first phase of the project was completed in one year. Whereas work is underway on the second phase of the project at a rapid pace.

Briefing the media representatives along with Malik Ibrar MNA, the CEO Cantt Board, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi informed that the project was a highlight of Phase-I which included Road Bank Road.

"Phase-II includes Adamji Road and its adjacent area. The entire Saddar will be transformed into a new look", he said.

Appreciating the business community for their support, Rizvi informed that construction of the parking plaza was under consideration to further capacitate the visiting influx to the bazaar.

He maintained that every change in the society takes some time for acceptance, however with the added facilities in the uplifting project has made it a largely accepted initiative.

He said that ML&C tasked the project to RCB, Phase-I of which was completed with Rs.1.2 billion funds with the help of the provincial government.

Malik Ibrar, during his talk assured the business community that the initiative would further enhance their business in the days to come in general, and during the Ramadan in particular.

Earlier, the chief guests went through a round trip of the Bank Road while boarding on the e-vehicles, which are part of the project's facilities.

It is worth mentioning that the transformed route has turned into a model pedestrian street starting from Metro Bus stop to famous Capital Octroi, near Ghakhar Plaza.

Talking to APP, Add'l CEO RCB Haider Shuja said that four parking slots have been availed to accommodate above 2000 private vehicles.

"A peaceful marketing environment has been provided to the citizens and the marketers, coupled with e-vehicles, executive washrooms and food stalls", he said.

