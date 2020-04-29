UrduPoint.com
Bank Security Guard, Official Kill 2 Dacoits During Robbery In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:01 AM

Bank security guard, official kill 2 dacoits during robbery in Sialkot

Two alleged dacoits were killed by a bank security guard and the bank officials during a robbery incident in Daska city on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):Two alleged dacoits were killed by a bank security guard and the bank officials during a robbery incident in Daska city on Tuesday.

According to local police, two dacoits held Bank Al-Falah Additional Manager Operations Faisal Khan hostage at gunpoint while he was handing over one million rupees to a client. They tried to snatch the cash from him.

However, the bank security guard and the bank officer attacked the dacoits. During the scuffle, the guard and the official snatched pistols from the dacoits and opened fire on them. Both dacoits were killed on-the-spot.

Sialkot DPO Capt (red) Mustansar Feroz visited the spot and got information about the incident. Police are investigating the case. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for autopsy.

